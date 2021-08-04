SUPPORT LOCAL – Superior Fitness

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 90 businesses in the Copper Corridor.

The pandemic obviously had a certain impact on everyone and some businesses were affected for a much greater time than others, and many had much more restrictions. One of those industry sectors was indoor gyms and athletic facilities. For a small town like Superior, it is a unique community amenity that a 24-hour gym exists, let alone survived the pandemic and all of its economic implications.

Anthony Torres and Marisa Rodriguez, started their gym in Superior after Anthony began doing cross fit /bootcamp style classes outside at the John F. Kennedy school. He had some residents of Superior who would travel to the Valley for his classes as well and before he knew it, the demand grew and he opened his first gym in Superior on Highway 60. He could of opened a gym in the valley but he and his wife Marisa decided to give Superior a chance, they also knew in the valley, it might be harder to find a niche amongst all the other gyms. Anthony and Marisa have five children, and moving to Superior has been good for their family, you may often see their kids helping with tasks at the gym.

Their original location, the big tin building, didn’t have air conditioning or heating, but his customers still joined his gym and they started their Cross Fit style classes. As their gym membership grew, they knew they would need to expand into a facility that had heating and cooling.

They eventually moved the gym to 180 Main Street and changed up the equipment offerings to attract clients who wanted something more than a Cross Fit gym experience. Membership for the gym is $40 per month; there are no contract fees associated with membership. Once a member joins, Anthony will provide an orientation and overview of the gym and each member has a key code to visit the gym, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They also offer drop in and day passes which are great for those who want to maybe try the gym for a few days or for those visiting the community. Anthony remarked that they were able to keep their business afloat during the pandemic and appreciate everyone who has supported their business and offered support during the pandemic.

To sign up for the gym, please call Anthony at 602-686-0204; they can usually meet with potential new members within 24 hours.

