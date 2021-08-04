SUPPORT LOCAL: Stephens Trailer Park

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 90 businesses in the Copper Corridor.

One aspect of life and business that wasn’t allowed to shut down was housing. Landlords were being asked to be patient for rents as so many folks were out of work due to the pandemic.

Stephens Trailer Park in Kearny is holding on. Currently 15 spaces are occupied. When it was full, however, there were more than 60 spaces occupied.

Owner Charles Stephens said that the pandemic really didn’t affect them much, except for wearing masks and keeping social distance. Stephens Trailer Park has seen more problems with fires and floods.

The park was founded by Charles’ father, Harry Stephens and was built about the same time as Kearny in the late ‘50s or early ‘60s. Charles said there were once kids everywhere. “It took two buses to haul all the kids to school just from Stephens,” he said.

The park is located on Hwy. 177 near Kearny. For more information, call them at 520-363-5446.

Charles Stephens has been the owner of Stephens Trailer Park for many years.