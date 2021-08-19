Support Local: La Cantina

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 95 businesses and groups in the Copper Corridor.

Local restaurants faced some of the toughest challenges when the pandemic hit; they were forced to reduce their services to take out only and limit their capacity when they were finally allowed to re-open. Bars too faced some of the most severe limitations. They were the first ordered to close and the last allowed to reopen.

La Cantina in Kearny has managed to hang on through it all and has emerged into the new normal (if not on the other side).

La Cantina is located at 382 Alden Rd. in Kearny and is owned and managed by Jennifer Sandoval Tamayo. The Sandoval family has owned the establishment for 52 years.

Jennifer said they offer beer and liquor packaged to go or for patrons to sit and enjoy.

Give them a call at 520-363-5161 to check on their hours of operation.