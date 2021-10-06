Support Local: Family First Pregnancy Care Center and Family Diaper Bank

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 113 businesses and groups in the Copper Corridor.

As the COVID-19 Pandemic took its toll, businesses, families and even local non-profits had to adjust their strategies to keep their missions moving forward while working through the pandemic. Meetings were moved to Zoom and fundraisers had to become creative as in-person events were not allowed.

Family First Pregnancy Care Center and Diaper Bank is a non-profit organization that supports pregnant woman, young families, and teens. They opened in 2007 and have been operation for 17 years. They provide services, programs, and classes for those in need of them.

“Family First is a faith-based organization to provide help, hope, and assistance to those who need it,” said the Oracle Center director, Clare Grochocki.

The classes Family First provides include but are not limited to: parenting, life skills, prenatal, toddler, fatherhood, special needs and Bible foundation. Classes like parenting and prenatal are part of a program where you earn credits to purchase items from their store. These items are donated and are gently used or brand new. Family First also provides pregnancy tests and material assistance.

Family First is also a diaper bank. A diaper bank is a place where people can donate and request diapers for those who have poor bladder control such as babies and the disabled. At the diaper bank, you can leave donations of diapers and disposal underwear.

The center hosts a program called ‘Ten for Teens’. ‘Ten for Teens’ is a support group for young teenagers to help prepare teens for the future by keeping them in school, providing a safe space to talk, and providing job training. Teens can volunteer to help give back to their community and be able to be accountable to each other.

The center is open Wednesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Winkelman center is located at Fourth and Thorne Streets. You can contact Winkelman Director Nita Kauffman at (520) 664-5795. You can donate online at www.familyfirstpcc.org. Material donations are welcome at the building.