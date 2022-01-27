Support Local: Copper Stone Massage & Spa

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 135 businesses and groups in the Copper Corridor.

When the COVID-19 Pandemic reached the United States, no one could have imagined that some of the longest shutdowns and effects from closures were extreme for those in the massage, wellness and fitness sectors. Many massage clinics and spas didn’t reopen when the lockdown was lifted, some due to business failure and some to fear from the pandemic. Those clinics and spas that did weather the storm have found that clients are returning to the tables, ready for the healing and relaxation they received before the pandemic.

And now that healing and relaxation has come to Kearny.

Copper Stone Massage & Spa is located at 355 Alden Rd. in Kearny and is owned and managed by Mia Canisales. Hours of operation are Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Mia uses Biotone products and offers relaxation, sports, deep tissue and prenatal massage as well as reflexology. She will soon be ready to offer skin care treatments.

“I am a local resident of the tri-community (Copper Basin area),” Mia said. “I am very happy and excited to bring health and wealth into this community.”

Mia has been a massage therapist for about 10 years and has worked with a chiropractor and a massage clinic in the Valley. This changed when she moved back to the Copper Basin area, because all the traveling took away from time with her family.

She left massage therapy for a time and worked at the Apache Sky Casino and Teapot Family Dentistry to be closer to home. Meanwhile, Mia began to attend school again.

“My dream has been to open my own business closer to home,” Mia explained. “I went back to school to refresh my massage techniques and obtain an Aesthetician license. I feel the Copper Basin is in need of massage therapy for health and wellness.”

According to Mia, the advantages to receiving massage therapy include reducing stress, pain and muscle soreness, increasing relaxation, improving circulation, lowering heart rate and blood pressure, improving immune function and even increasing energy and alertness.

Services, which include Reflexology, Relaxation, Deep Tissue /Sports and Prenatal Massage, range in price from $60 to $130. Gift certificates are available for purchase. Mia offers 30-, 60- and 90-minute massages.

For more information, visit: copperstonemassage.com.