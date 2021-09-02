SUPPORT LOCAL: Conoco Good to Go Gas Station

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 101 businesses and groups in the Copper Corridor.

It is hard enough making it as a small business in a small town during normal times. But to balance those difficulties during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

US 60 through Superior, on average has 10,000 cars a day pass through. The residents of Superior often travel for work, medical services, retail options and of course leisure trips. Many passing through don’t realize there is a Main Street with other retail options, but they do stop along US 60 for gas and other items.

The current Conoco Gas station has been at the corner of Western Avenue and US 60 for decades. It was a 76 Gas Station, then changed into the Tiger Mart gas station and now today it is a Conoco Good to Go station. This past year the management closed the store and station for two months to complete major upgrades and renovations to the store.

The fuel tanks, fuel lines and pumps were replaced completely. These upgrades help to ensure that the gas station is operating with the latest in safety standards. They also remodeled the interior, upgrading the bathrooms, counter and retail spaces. There is an upgraded beverage station with a variety of coffee and soft drink items and they have added new retail products as well. They are also a vendor for the Arizona Lottery and Tonto Passes can be purchased at the store.

Good to Go also has been giving back to the community and recently donated $500 to Regenerating Sonora for the Prickly Pear Festival. Their manager Alicia Burke also reported that during COVID they saw a slow down of business and gas sales, due to less people traveling but business is now picking up. She also said that they appreciate everyone being respectful of mask rules and social distancing, to help keep everyone safe.

The Superior Sun wants to remind everyone, shopping local helps our communities, and through these articles we have featured many great local businesses for services, good and leisure.