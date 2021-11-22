Support Local: Color Me Nail Salon

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 125 businesses and groups in the Copper Corridor.

Nail salons like beauty salons were the hardest hit when the pandemic lockdowns started. They were among the first businesses ordered closed. Like many in the personal care industry, when the governor gave the OK to reopen, there were a lot fewer nail techs to staff the nail salons. Some gave up their careers altogether.

But not Jewell Barber. She saw a need in the Tri-Community and took that leap of faith, opening her nail salon in Oracle.

“The eyes are the windows to the soul, but your hands define you,” Jewel told the Miner.

Jewell is very gentle and has an artistic hand with manicures. One only has to walk into her salon to experience her love of butterflies.

Color Me Nail Salon is a new business that opened 5 months ago. Jewel is a nail tech. As such, she provides services like manicures and pedicures. She also provides full sets and acrylic nails. She’s also certified to offer medical pedicures for diabetics and stoke victims, working with Oro Valley Hospital and other medical professionals.

Jewel is in the process of expanding. She has plans to offer more spa services including facials, eyebrows and massage.

Color Me Nail Salon is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., closing one hour earlier on Wednesday. It is located at 1880 W. American Avenue. You can contact the salon at (520) 637-1568, talk or text. You can also book online at colormenailsalon.com.