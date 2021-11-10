Support Local: 2K Tree and Industrial

November 10th, 2021

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

  The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

  Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 121 businesses and groups in the Copper Corridor.

  It is hard enough making it as a small business in a small town during normal times. But to balance those difficulties during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things. Being a business that operates outdoors was a saving grace for many businesses during the pandemic.

  2K Tree and Industrial opened in Kearny in April of 2019. They work hard to keep things safe and to make them beautiful.

  Owners Kelly and Kristina Gilliam explained that they offer commercial clear cutting, brush removal, fire breaks, fence building, decorative rocks and landscaping, plus general labor and general maintenance for mine needs.

  “We would like to thank our employees, family, friends, and the community for all their support! We are family owned and operated since April 2019,” the Gilliams said.

  2K Tree and Industrial is located at 1105 industrial Dr., Kearny, AZ 85137. Scheduled hours are Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. Reach them by phone 928-275-0513 or by email 2ktreelandscape@gmail.com. Visit their site at https://2ktreeandindustrialservices.com/ to book a consultation.

 

2K Tree and Industrial at the GKI in Kearny.

 

