Support for Proposition 469 from Mayor Mila Besich

Pinal County is growing, there is no doubt it. We can no longer continue to assume that the transit corridors of the past will lead us into the future. In order to develop the infrastructure we need for the future, we must fund the plan on our own; we can no longer continue to wait for grants or state funding. We must take action of our own to preserve our future.

The transportation plan that Pinal County voters approved in 2017 provides funding for projects across Pinal County, and even provides direct local roads funding for our smallest and older towns such as my community of Superior, Arizona. For Town’s like Superior, Kearny, Mammoth and Eloy, Proposition 469 will be a tremendous boost to our local road budgets bringing in $450,000 a year. This will allow these tiny towns to repair and maintain their roadways. For Superior, this will mean we can accelerate our road maintenance and preservation plan, which likely will include full road replacements in some high traffic areas.

Superior and all of Pinal County needs to address our transportation infrastructure urgently. I encourage you to please support Prop. 469 and help us ensure we have the infrastructure to take us well into the future.

Mila Besich

Mayor & Business Owner

Superior