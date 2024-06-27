Superior USD to hold Truth in Taxation Hearing

Posted 7 hours ago

Truth in Taxation Public Hearing

What: Public Hearing during the Regular July Governing Board Meeting

Location: Governing Board Room/JFK Elementary

When: July 10th, 2024 at 6:00PM

The Superior Unified School District is proposing an increase in its primary property levy of $200,000 over the current level. The increase over the current level is to pay for increased expenditures in those areas where the Governing Board has the authority to increase property taxes for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024.

The amount proposed above will cause Superior Unified School District’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $67.61.

The increase is needed due to:

  • Significant decrease in student enrollment (-30 during 2023/2024 Year)
  • Superior High School enrollment under 100 students. Current enrolment projected to be 96.
  • Operating under AZ Department of Education “Same Year Funding” Protocols. Major deductions could take place if there is a significant drop in student enrollment.
  • Increase inflation and minimum wage increases.
  • District need for a new bus ($261,000)

The Superior Unified School District has a current PreK-12 enrollment of 332 students. SUSD employs roughly 50 full-time employees.  SUSD consists of Superior Jr/Sr High School(7-12) and JFK Elementary PreK-6. District Goals include: Hiring quality teachers and support staff, improving instructional programs with integrated technology, providing real-world experiences and extracurricular activities for all our students.   

The SUSD Motto: Once a Panther, Always A Panther!

