Superior Arizona is celebrating 45 years of incorporation with a special event!

By | Posted September 30th, 2021 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather


  With a storied history dating back to the 1800s, Sept. 7, 1976, is a special date for Superior as this is the day that the Town of Superior officially incorporated. To celebrate this occasion, Superior has been hosting events, tributes and dedications this month leading up to the first ever State of the Town Address to take place on Oct. 7, 2021 in Besich Park.

  The Superior Historical Society helped to dig up a part of the past with newspaper clippings and yearbooks from over 45 years ago to chronicle the events that led up to Superior’s incorporation. The Town of Superior’s Facebook page has been sharing tidbits of historical findings and will continue sharing these pieces of the past all month long. You can follow their Facebook account @TownofSuperior.

  “Superior has much to be proud of and we are coming together to celebrate this momentous milestone for our very special community.  Since its historic founding, Superior has forged its own path forward and we continue this tradition to this very day.  We are excited about the abundant opportunities that collectively, we have worked hard to create, and look forward to building an even stronger and brighter future for our town in the years ahead.  We have much to share and look forward to welcoming our residents, family and friends and visitors at our State of the Town event,” said Mila Besich, Mayor of the Town of Superior.

  Please join the Town of Superior and their sponsoring organization, Rebuild Superior Inc., for the State of the Town Address on Oct. 7, 2021 at Besich Park located at 240 W. Main Street. A reception and networking opportunity will begin at 5 p.m. with the program starting at 6 p.m. that includes live entertainment, presentations, auction and the State of the Town Address from Mayor Mila Besich.

  Please RSVP to manny@rebuildsuperioraz.org. Sponsorships are available. For more information visit the official event page at https://fb.me/e/1g0q1Y2n7

  Together we are Superior!

admin (7841 Posts)


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Thanks for Keeping Our Children Safe

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    This is a long overdue thank you to Mr. David Guzman and his landscape crew. They have done an outstanding […]

    Shop at Home: Simply Something

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered […]

    Cooler Temps Brings Another Plant Sale to the Oracle Community Learning Garden

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    We’re loving the cooler temps! Summer crops are winding down, and our Oracle Community Learning Garden volunteers have been busily […]

    San Manuel remains undefeated; to face off against St. David for Homecoming

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    By Nathaniel A. Lopez   The San Manuel football team continued its winning streak with a victory over Fort Thomas. […]

  • Additional Stories

    Elizabeth ‘Betty Rose’ (Snyder) Fisher

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    The heavenly gates opened Sept. 9, 2021, to welcome our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Elizabeth “Betty Rose” (Snyder) Fisher, 90, is now reunited with her loving husband Harvey Fisher Jr., her parents Ward and […]

    Jesus ‘Chuey’ Berumen

    September 30th, 2021
    by

      Jesus “Chuey” Berumen, 67, of Superior, AZ, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.   Chuey was born Oct. […]

    Support Local: Post Offices, historically treasured. In modern day…?

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered […]

    Ray brings home the Copper Helmet with win over Superior; to face off against Hayden this Friday

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    By Nathaniel A. Lopez   The Ray football team traveled to Superior on Friday, Sept. 24, to play at Superior’s […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger