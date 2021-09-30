Superior Arizona is celebrating 45 years of incorporation with a special event!



With a storied history dating back to the 1800s, Sept. 7, 1976, is a special date for Superior as this is the day that the Town of Superior officially incorporated. To celebrate this occasion, Superior has been hosting events, tributes and dedications this month leading up to the first ever State of the Town Address to take place on Oct. 7, 2021 in Besich Park.

The Superior Historical Society helped to dig up a part of the past with newspaper clippings and yearbooks from over 45 years ago to chronicle the events that led up to Superior’s incorporation. The Town of Superior’s Facebook page has been sharing tidbits of historical findings and will continue sharing these pieces of the past all month long. You can follow their Facebook account @TownofSuperior.

“Superior has much to be proud of and we are coming together to celebrate this momentous milestone for our very special community. Since its historic founding, Superior has forged its own path forward and we continue this tradition to this very day. We are excited about the abundant opportunities that collectively, we have worked hard to create, and look forward to building an even stronger and brighter future for our town in the years ahead. We have much to share and look forward to welcoming our residents, family and friends and visitors at our State of the Town event,” said Mila Besich, Mayor of the Town of Superior.

Please join the Town of Superior and their sponsoring organization, Rebuild Superior Inc., for the State of the Town Address on Oct. 7, 2021 at Besich Park located at 240 W. Main Street. A reception and networking opportunity will begin at 5 p.m. with the program starting at 6 p.m. that includes live entertainment, presentations, auction and the State of the Town Address from Mayor Mila Besich.

Please RSVP to manny@rebuildsuperioraz.org. Sponsorships are available. For more information visit the official event page at https://fb.me/e/1g0q1Y2n7

Together we are Superior!