Sun Life hosts drive-through vaccine clinic

By | Posted September 10th, 2020 |

  Sun Life Family Health Center is hosting a drive-through vaccine clinic for children of all ages. Children and adolescent vaccines will be available for the first 20 participants. With schools not opening on schedule this year, many children have gone without regular vaccine schedule. It is important for children to stay vaccinated to protect them and others against serious diseases.

  The drive-through clinic is for children and adolescents ages 4 years and older. The clinic will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2-4 p.m. at the Sun Life Family Health Center in San Manuel, 23 McNab Pkwy., in the back parking lot. School-aged children must be accompanied by their parent or guardian.

  The purpose of this event is to provide needed vaccines to children who may have delayed routine medical care due to COVID19 concerns.

  For more information about this event, please feel free to call 520- 385-2234

ABOUT SUN LIFE FAMILY HEALTH CENTER

Sun Life Family Health Center is Pinal County’s largest primary care provider and was one of the first community health centers in the state to have received accreditation from the Joint Commission (the gold standard of quality in healthcare). Sun Life serves both insured and uninsured patients, and provides health services in family practice, dentistry, women’s health, pediatrics, integrated behavioral health, diabetes education, and much more.

  Sun Life operates several family practice offices, located in Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Eloy, Florence, Maricopa, Oracle, and San Manuel. Women’s wellness and maternity services are available at our Centers for Women in Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Chandler and Maricopa. Both Family and Pediatric Dentistry are available in Casa Grande. Our Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Maricopa, and San Manuel locations offer a public pharmacy. Sun Life offers Pediatrics in Casa Grande. 

  To learn more about office locations and hours, visit www.slfhc.org.  Sun Life… Excellence in health, wellness and education.

