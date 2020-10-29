Story Great Pumpkin 10-28

Great Pumpkin celebration, different but the same!

It is a fact that 2020 has been far different than 2019. In such times, those who have worked to maintain and enhance “what is” have to work a little harder and think outside the box, parking lot or schoolroom, to provide the same needed services in a different way.

Are celebrations a needed service? When it comes to maintaining community and familial happiness? The Copper Chamber of Commerce (the Chamber) thinks so and has gone out of its way to add a little familiar comfort and joy back into the mix by changing up the way some celebrations are traditionally enjoyed.

Unfortunately, there will be no Trunk or Treat this year, for safety reasons. The Great Pumpkin contest is still on, though, only this time it will be virtual. The Great Pumpkin is already in place at the courthouse where it will stay until Monday, Nov. 2, ready for you to take your Halloween photos at a time of your choosing.

Simply get your costume on, take your picture in front of the Great Pumpkin and post it on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Don’t forget to add your name and age! Judging will be virtual and the winner will be announced after the Chamber’s November meeting.

Ginger Bentley, President of Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce stated, “We’re looking forward to seeing all of the great costumes and smiling faces so make sure and upload your photos!”

Find the Chamber on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/CBRiverCities. For more information you may also email the Chamber at: director@copperbasinaz.org.

Have fun and may the best costume win!

Picture you – here. The Copper Basin Chamber really wants you to picture yourself here. Selfie or mom-or-dad-cam, take a photo of you in your costume in front of the Great Pumpkin and send the photo to the Chamber. You might win a prize!