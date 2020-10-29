Story Great Pumpkin 10-28

By | Posted 21 hours ago |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Great Pumpkin celebration, different but the same!

  It is a fact that 2020 has been far different than 2019. In such times, those who have worked to maintain and enhance “what is”  have to work a little harder and think outside the box, parking lot or schoolroom, to provide the same needed services in a different way.

  Are celebrations a needed service? When it comes to maintaining community and familial happiness? The Copper Chamber of Commerce (the Chamber) thinks so and has gone out of its way to add a little familiar comfort and joy back into the mix by changing up the way some celebrations are traditionally enjoyed.

  Unfortunately, there will be no Trunk or Treat this year, for safety reasons. The Great Pumpkin contest is still on, though, only this time it will be virtual. The Great Pumpkin is already in place at the courthouse where it will stay until Monday, Nov. 2, ready for you to take your Halloween photos at a time of your choosing.

  Simply get your costume on, take your picture in front of the Great Pumpkin and post it on the   Chamber’s Facebook page. Don’t forget to add your name and age!  Judging will be virtual and the winner will be announced after the Chamber’s November meeting.

  Ginger Bentley, President of Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce stated, “We’re looking forward to seeing all of the great costumes and smiling faces so make sure and upload your photos!”

  Find the Chamber on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/CBRiverCities. For more information you may also email the Chamber at: director@copperbasinaz.org.

  Have fun and may the best costume win!

  • Picture you – here.  The Copper Basin Chamber really wants you to picture yourself here. Selfie or mom-or-dad-cam, take a photo of you in your costume in front of the Great Pumpkin and send the photo to the Chamber. You might win a prize!
Staff (5588 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Story Halloween contest 10-28

    20 hours ago
    by

    Dare you Enter? (Or: The Importance of Reading Newspapers and Flyers, Often)    She thought it was a friendly town […]

    Knights of Columbus present donation to Family First

    21 hours ago
    by

      The local Knights of Columbus Monsignor Loyola O’Dougherty Council 5542 recently presented the Family First Pregnancy Care Center in […]

    Mary Ellen Endsley

    21 hours ago
    by

      Services for Mary Ellen (Schmoker) Endsley have been rescheduled due to present health restrictions and circumstances. Her memorial service […]

    ATV accident takes life of Kearny resident

    21 hours ago
    by

      Kearny resident Willy Willis passed away after an accident on his dirt bike at the Kearny ATV Trails earlier […]

  • Additional Stories

    Gila County CASA coordinator awarded an international professional credential

    21 hours ago
    by

      Emily Nader, CASA Coordinator in Southern Gila County, was one of ninety-nine global applicants awarded the CVA credential in […]

    Freedom of Speech Is Our Right

    21 hours ago
    by

    Freedom of Speech is not my choice to give or take.   Nor is it yours or any other persons.  It […]

    Information sought in illegal killing of mule deer doe near Dudleyville

    October 22nd, 2020
    by

    TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information about the recent poaching of a mule deer doe […]

    Mammoth welcomes interim town manager

    October 21st, 2020
    by

     The Town of Mammoth has a new interim Town Manager.   John Schempf began the job on Aug. 31, 2020. […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger