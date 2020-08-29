Spotlight: Town of Superior Intern Billy Coronado

This Summer the Town of Superior offered internship positions to college students and graduates. Superior native, William “Billy” Coronado a recent Arizona State University graduate took one of the intern positions. He recently graduated from ASU with a Bachelor’s degree in Public Policy from the Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions.

Billy has always had an avid interest in public service and previously worked for the Town of Superior in the police department prior to taking a position with the police department at ASU as a dispatcher.

During his time as an intern, Billy worked with the Planning and Zoning department creating policy and procedure documents and assisting management with other special projects during his 12-week internship.

“My knowledge of the town and the families who live here helped me to locate addresses to complete projects,” he said.

He does wish there were a permanent position at the Town of Superior.

“I have enjoyed working at Town hall, I miss all the friendly people and beautiful views of Superior,” he said.

In January he will begin start a Masters in Public Administration program at ASU. He is the son of Kathy Coronado and is a 2008 graduate of Superior High School.