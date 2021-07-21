SHOP LOCAL* Support Local: Superior Funeral Home and Griffith Mortuary

Support Local: Superior Funeral Home and Griffith Mortuary

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 84 businesses in the Copper Corridor.

As the COVID-19 Pandemic took its toll, businesses, families and even local groups had to adjust their strategies to keep their missions moving forward while working through the pandemic. Churches had to close their doors and move worship services to Zoom. Another unexpected twist to the pandemic involved funerals.

Bulman Family Funeral Homes, which operates in the Superior and Kearny areas as Superior Funeral Home and Griffith Mortuary, is owned by Rob Bulman, who also serves as the funeral director.

Bulman said they were affected by the pandemic when most, if not all, funerals had to be cancelled or postponed.

Superior Funeral Home and Griffith Mortuary have been a mainstay of both communities for many years, first under the ownership of the Griffith family and, as of 10 years ago, by Bulman.

Assistant and Intern, Nichole Aranda, explained that the funeral homes offer prearranged funeral plans and counseling, as well as at need funeral planning, burials and cremations, and headstone and monument sales.

“We take pride in assisting and serving the communities of Kearny and Superior,” Aranda said, “and do so with honor and grace.”

Griffith Mortuary, which is located at 101 Johnston Dr., Kearny, is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Superior Funeral Home is open only by appointment at 379 Ray Rd., Superior. Phones for both are answered 24 hours a day: (520) 363-5353 for Griffith Mortuary; and (520) 689-2692 for Superior Funeral Home. Find them online at GriffithMortuary.com and SuperiorFuneral.com.