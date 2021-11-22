Shop Local: Heart Song Galleria

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 123 businesses and groups in the Copper Corridor.

It is hard enough starting a business or expanding one during normal times. But to start one during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

As the holidays approach, the topic on everyone’s mind is “will the gifts I need to buy be available online or in stores?” Comments and advertisements on popular social media sites often encourage people to purchase from local artists, shop at local boutiques or consider gifts of experiences and services. There are really many endless options for shopping local and avoiding the hassle of crowded stores and delayed arrivals.

A new downtown Superior art gallery has opened, Heart Song Galleria. The shop is located at 161 W. Main Street in the building that the Ray Federal Credit Union is in. The building is now being called the Elias Building. The art gallery is curated by five local Superior artists, Deb Olson, Deb Kay, Marilee Lasch, Carolyn Gray, Rita Betti and Gary Bennett. They also are including some retail items and art from artists in Globe and Oracle, making the shop a bit of regional gallery. Each of the artists have a variety of different art pieces and combined they bring a tremendous amount of artistic talents and products to the gallery.

In the gallery you find a variety of art, from hand made jewelry and beaded crosses, to paintings and other mixed media. Some of the unique items, that are local to Superior, are hand painted glassware. Most of the items in the store are unique and one of a kind. There is also a variety of soaps, chocolate fudge, candles and other gift items. The local artists all take turns to staff the store, which is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than likely when you drop in to shop you can meet one of these talented, local Superior artists.

The artists also plan to host a variety of art classes throughout the year. Follow their Facebook page to keep up with their upcoming classes and new items being added to the store.