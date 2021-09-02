SHOP LOCAL: Golden Goose Thrift Shop

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 101 businesses and groups in the Copper Corridor.

As the COVID-19 Pandemic took its toll, businesses, families and even local non-profits had to adjust their strategies to keep their missions moving forward while working through the pandemic.

Golden Goose Thrift Shop is a charitable thrift shop. They donate 100% of their profits to multiple charities in southern Arizona. They run almost entirely off of volunteers, and only have seven paid employees.

Golden Goose opened its doors in 2003 and has continued to operate since. COVID-19 put a temporary halt to the store’s sales, but since the lockdown was lifted, they are running full speed ahead.

Anyone who has shopped in the store knows that there is so much to see – SO MUCH. Items for sale all come from donations. You can find anything from clothing to fine jewelry to delicate sets of china. There is furniture, all in exceptionally good condition. It’s comforting to know that even the smallest sale – a silk tie for your husband who is going on a job interview or a copy of that romance book you were eyeing when it was new – is given directly to charities that help folks in the Copper Corridor.

The charities Golden Goose donates to – SaddleBrooke Community Outreach and Impact of Southern Arizona – help fund programs such Kid’s Closet and Senior Nutrition. They also help find scholarships and tutoring programs. Another thing they help fund are English as a Second Language (ESL) classes.

Golden Goose Thrift Shop is located at 15970 N Oracle Rd in Catalina. It is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are open for donations on Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And to further encourage shoppers to visit, every month the Golden Goose offers a 20 percent off coupon (with some exclusions). (Normally, the San Manuel Miner runs the coupon in the last week of the month. This month was no exception. The ad was included in last week’s Miner. But we thought we’d encourage our readers to visit the Goose this week and the ad is reprinted below.)

“Thank you all for shopping, donating, and volunteering, and making good things happen every day,” said manager, Stephanie Urdiales.

You can call (520) 825-9101 to volunteer or to arrange pick up for large items. Why not give back to the community and shop/donate/volunteer today?