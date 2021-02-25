Shop at Home: Superior Lumberyard

In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

It is hard enough starting a business or expanding one during normal times. But to buy the business during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

The Superior Lumberyard in Superior is a well known lumberyard throughout the Copper Corridor. The bright orange building is tucked away just off of Highway 177 located at 401 East Street. They open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Call ahead to see if they have what you are looking for, at 520-689-5732. They also have a Facebook page where they advertise many special offers and new products.

Entering the Superior Lumberyard is a step back in time to a truly hometown hardware store. It may appear over filled but they know where just about every item can be found. The store has just about every hardware item that a person may need and one of their specialties is having items that are needed for older homes, such as pipe fittings and other moldings. They offer a variety of lumber items, paint, and can also make keys. A quick stop into Superior Lumberyard may save you a trip to the Valley. There is always a friendly face ready to help you find what you may need at the store.

Darrin and Paula Lewis purchased the Superior Lumberyard from the original owners Arnold and Margaret Salazar, allowing them to retire. Darrin is a military veteran, and is proud to note that Superior Lumberyard is a veteran-owned business.

The Superior Lumberyard is participating in the Superior Chamber of Commerce “Great Giftcard Giveaway.” Spend at least $5 in participating stores and you can be entered to win a $100 gift card to that store. There is one more drawing left scheduled in March.



Darrin Lewis is ready to help you find all your home improvement needs right here at Superior Lumber.