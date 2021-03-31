Shop at Home: Outpaws Pet Grooming

Posted March 31st, 2021

In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

  The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

  Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

  It is hard enough making it as a small business in a small town during normal times. But to balance those difficulties during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

  Outpaws Pet Grooming was one of the businesses ordered to shut down during the pandemic lockdown, which left a lot of shaggy dogs in the Tri-Community.

  Stephanie Huerta is the owner operator of Outpaws Pet Grooming in Oracle. She has been providing pet grooming services for five years.

  “As the owner of a sweet Schnauzer, I’m so glad we have a groomer local to the Tri-Community. Penny always looks her best after visiting Stephanie at the ‘doggy spa’,” said Jennifer Carnes.

  Outpaws is located at 620 American Avenue. It is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling (520) 709-4079 or by email at blackburns131313@gmail.com.

  For all your pet grooming services, try Outpaw’s Pet Grooming. Shop local and keep local businesses going.

