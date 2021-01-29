Shop at Home: Oracle Patio Cafe and Market

 In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

  The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

  Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

  The Oracle Patio Café & Market has been serving people in the Oracle area for awhile now. Not only does the Café serve good food with vegetarian and vegan options but the Market allows locals a place to get meats, breads, cheeses, fresh produce and a variety of grocery items. The Market carries locally produced products such as Greg Vinson’s jojoba beef, Deb Breen’s Sky Island Coffee Roasters coffees and locally grown produce and honey. They carry organic and vegan food items. New at the Market is an increased variety of produce and imported cheeses. The deli section has turkey breast, pastrami beef, salami and ham sliced to order. They have steaks, chicken breasts, pork chops, bacon and a good selection of wines and beer.

  The Café still serves their wonderful breakfast and lunch menu. They do catering and private events at the café or your home. Besides their popular scones, homemade pies and cakes, they have added homemade pastries including bear claws and Napoleons.

  The Oracle Patio Café & Market is owned by David and Stacey Raneri. It is located at 270 American Avenue. The Café hours are Tuesday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.  The Market is open Tuesday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both are closed on Monday. They can be reached at (520) 896-7615 or visit: oraclepatiocafe.com.

Caption: Stacey and David Raneri are ready to serve up some delicious food or some unique groceries.

