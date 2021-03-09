Shop at Home: Mi Pueblito

Posted March 8th, 2021

  In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

  The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

  Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

 It is hard enough making it as a small business in a small town during normal times. But to balance those difficulties during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

  Mi Pueblito Restaurant is known for their fresh home-made tortillas and Mexican food with a Tex Mex flavor. The Mi Pueblito Bakery and Tortilla Factory turns out fresh corn and flour tortillas daily as well as their delicious Mexican pastries. Their building also houses Maria’s Ice Cream shop.

  The restaurant/tortilla factory is owned by Maria Torres. The restaurant serves Mexican and American food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Start your day with an American breakfast bacon, ham. sausage, potatoes and eggs, an omelet or Mexican favorites like huevos rancheros, tamale and eggs or a breakfast burrito. Lunch and dinner menu includes a good selection of burgers, tortas, fajitas, Mexican combination plates and more. They have inside dining, outside tables and take out.

  Mi Pueblito is located at 706 N. Highway 77. They are open Tuesday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Monday. They can be reached at (520) 487-2123. Don’t forget to like them on Facebook.

