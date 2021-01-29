Shop at Home: Maria’s Restaurant in Hayden

In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

Maria’s Restaurant in Hayden is not only surviving, but it is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The restaurant was started in 2000 by Maria Corona. She and her partner Gaby Olmedo are still proud to be serving Mexican/American food at their location on Hwy. 177 in Hayden. They offer dine in or take out.

Their hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. For more information, give them a call at 520-356-6807.

Gaby and Maria said: “Maria’s Restaurant wants to thank the community for 20 years of support. We hope to keep serving the Copper Basin Community for many years to come.”

Some of the ladies who run the restaurant at Maria’s are Erika Magallanez, Gabbi Montano, Maria Corona and Lorena Olmedo.

Maria’s has been in business for 20 years.