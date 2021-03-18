Shop at Home: Maria’s Cafe

Posted March 18th, 2021

  In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

  The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

  Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

  It is hard enough making it as a small business in a small town during normal times. But to balance those difficulties during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

  Maria’s Café in Mammoth, Arizona is a restaurant serving a breakfast and lunch/dinner menu. They serve traditional Mexican dishes plus a mixture of American food.

  The Café is owned by Maria and Francisco Javier Garcia. It was named for Maria’s mother, Maria Corona, who owns Maria’s Restaurant in Hayden, Arizona.

  The newest item on their menu is birria, a traditional Mexican dish from the state of Jalisco where Maria’s family roots are. This includes birria quesadillas, queso birria tacos and birria cheese crisps. They also have soups some days including albondigas (meatball soup) and potato and cheese soup.

  Maria’s Café offers indoor dining and take out. They practice CDC safety guidelines and encourage customers to wear face masks. The Café is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are closed on weekends. They are located at 739 N. San Pedro Road on Highway 77 in Mammoth. You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram @maria’scafe77. You can contact them at (520) 487-0136 or mariascafe@yahoo.com.  

