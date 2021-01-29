Shop at Home: Los Hermanos Restaurant, Lounge and Tortilla Factory

By | Posted January 29th, 2021 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
The Tamerons at Los Hermanos in Superior are serving up some seriously tasty food.

  In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

  The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

  Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

  Los Hermanos is a longtime favorite Mexican restaurant of locals and visitors alike.  Named to honor the partnership of brothers, Tony Donlin, John Tameron, Richard Tameron, Joe Tameron and the late Rudy Tameron, the family has owned and operated the restaurant for decades.  The menu features authentic Mexican Cuisine along with some American favorites. 

  You will find fresh red chile and green chile and people come from far and wide to purchase their homemade tortillas, which adds to the authenticity of their recipes.  It is not uncommon to find people purchasing multiple dozen tortillas to take home.  In addition to their daily menu, they feature specials and also have a full bar and beer selection.  Los Hermanos can also provide catering for event either off site and or in their ballroom.  The tortilla factory also sells fresh masa for tamales, nix tamale and other traditional ingredients for your kitchen at home.

  Los Hermanos is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They are open from from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. most days for dine in and take out.  They are located at 835 US Highway 60.  You can call for take out or inquire about catering at 520-689-5465.

  Los Hermanos is a member of the Superior Chamber of Commerce and is participating in the Great Gift Card Giveaway.  When you spend at least $5 at Los Hermanos you will be entered to win a $100 gift card to that store. 


Staff (5697 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Shop at Home: Oracle Patio Cafe and Market

    January 29th, 2021
    by

     In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed […]

    Shop at Home: Maria’s Restaurant in Hayden

    January 29th, 2021
    by

      In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered […]

    Mila Besich appointed to serve on National League of Cities’ Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee

    January 29th, 2021
    by

      Mila Besich, Mayor, Superior, Arizona, has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2021 EENR Federal Advocacy […]

    Antonio Rodriquez Fuentes

    January 20th, 2021
    by

      Antonio Rodriquez Fuentes, born July 4, 1938 in Sonora, AZ, died Jan. 1, 2021 in Superior.   Antonio had […]

  • Additional Stories

    Shop at Home: CheetoVibez Smoke Shop

    January 20th, 2021
    by

      In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered […]

    Shop at Home: Kearny’s NAPA Auto Parts

    January 20th, 2021
    by

      In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered […]

    Resolution Copper completes $75 million restoration of historic mining land

    January 20th, 2021
    by

    Resolution Copper completes $75 million restoration of historic mining land; 15-year project cleans up 475 acres of land impacted by […]

    COVID-19 Positive Case Weekly Report Jan. 12, 2021

    January 12th, 2021
    by

      Copper Area News is committed to providing our readers with as much information as possible.  This graph shows the […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger