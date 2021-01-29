Shop at Home: Los Hermanos Restaurant, Lounge and Tortilla Factory

The Tamerons at Los Hermanos in Superior are serving up some seriously tasty food.

In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

Los Hermanos is a longtime favorite Mexican restaurant of locals and visitors alike. Named to honor the partnership of brothers, Tony Donlin, John Tameron, Richard Tameron, Joe Tameron and the late Rudy Tameron, the family has owned and operated the restaurant for decades. The menu features authentic Mexican Cuisine along with some American favorites.

You will find fresh red chile and green chile and people come from far and wide to purchase their homemade tortillas, which adds to the authenticity of their recipes. It is not uncommon to find people purchasing multiple dozen tortillas to take home. In addition to their daily menu, they feature specials and also have a full bar and beer selection. Los Hermanos can also provide catering for event either off site and or in their ballroom. The tortilla factory also sells fresh masa for tamales, nix tamale and other traditional ingredients for your kitchen at home.

Los Hermanos is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They are open from from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. most days for dine in and take out. They are located at 835 US Highway 60. You can call for take out or inquire about catering at 520-689-5465.

Los Hermanos is a member of the Superior Chamber of Commerce and is participating in the Great Gift Card Giveaway. When you spend at least $5 at Los Hermanos you will be entered to win a $100 gift card to that store.



