Shop at Home: Kearny’s NAPA Auto Parts

Robin McEuen, manger of the local NAPA Auto Parts store takes care of a customer.

In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

NAPA Auto Parts in Kearny has had several owners over the years. Clark McPherson has owned the business for the past year. It’s been a hard year, but they are going strong.

The business sells auto and industrial parts, in support of the mining industry and other local businesses. They make hydraulic hoses and sell bulk oil and other fluids.

Located at 393 Alden Rd. in Kearny, it sometimes serves as a meeting point for vintage vehicles lovers, who stop at the store before heading out to cruise the area with other connoisseurs of vintage vehicles.

The store is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed on Sunday. For more information, please call them at 520-363-5557.

Store manager, Robin McEuen, said, “Thank you for your continued support.”



Some vintage truck lovers parked their vehicles in the NAPA parking lot Friday waiting for others to join them to go for a cruise. Pictured are Jessica Ring and Gary Stepke, who owns a ’52 Studebaker, said they usually meet on Wednesdays and Friday and drive to Globe or the valley and meet others and have dinner. Other trucks and owners are Jim Chenoweth’s ’38 Ford and Vern Rucker who drove all the way from Cortez, Colorado with his ’38 Chevy.

NAPA Auto Parts is a business with many parts.