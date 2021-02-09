Shop at Home: Kearny Ace Hardware

In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

It is hard enough making it as a small business in a small town during normal times. But to add into the equation COVID-19 protocols aimed at keeping your employees safe and remaining open as an essential business during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

Kearny Ace Hardware has been open throughout the entire pandemic. Deemed an essential business, owners James and Kristina Ruiz and store manager Stephanie Vega kept the store open and stocked for local residents needing home improvement supplies.

Kearny Ace Hardware has been serving the Copper Basin for the past 15 years under the Ruiz’s ownership. They offer custom-mixed paint, key cutting, pipe cutting and threading, concrete, lumber, plumbing, electrical, welding supplies, tools, cleaning supplies and sporting goods.

Stop in at Kearny Ace Hardware before heading to the Valley or Tucson big box retailers.

Kearny Ace Hardware is located at 346 Alden Rd. They are open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The store’s phone number is 520-363-7346.

Meet the helpful folks at Kearny ACE Hardware. Stephanie Vega, manager, Roberta Bellon and Les Grable.