Shop at Home: Kearny Ace Hardware

By | Posted February 9th, 2021 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

  The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

  Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

  It is hard enough making it as a small business in a small town during normal times. But to add into the equation COVID-19 protocols aimed at keeping your employees safe and remaining open as an essential business during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

  Kearny Ace Hardware has been open throughout the entire pandemic. Deemed an essential business, owners James and Kristina Ruiz and store manager Stephanie Vega kept the store open and stocked for local residents needing home improvement supplies.

  Kearny Ace Hardware has been serving the Copper Basin for the past 15 years under the Ruiz’s ownership. They offer custom-mixed paint, key cutting, pipe cutting and threading, concrete, lumber, plumbing, electrical, welding supplies, tools, cleaning supplies and sporting goods.

  Stop in at Kearny Ace Hardware before heading to the Valley or Tucson big box retailers.

  Kearny Ace Hardware is located at 346 Alden Rd. They are open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The store’s phone number is 520-363-7346.

Kearny ACE Hardware has been in business for 15 years.
Meet the helpful folks at Kearny ACE Hardware. Stephanie Vega, manager, Roberta Bellon and Les Grable.

Staff (5709 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Adela Alvarado Valenzuela

    February 9th, 2021
    by

      Adela Alvarado Valenzuela entered Eternal Rest on Jan. 20, 2021. She was born on Feb. 2, 1962 in Miami, […]

    Pinal County Waste Disposal Voucher Program 2021 announced

    February 9th, 2021
    by

      Pinal County Supervisor Kevin Cavanaugh is pleased to announce that the Waste Disposal Voucher Program will continue to be offered […]

    Gerald Gene Seevers

    February 9th, 2021
    by

      Gerald Gene Seevers, 91, passed away peacefully in his home in Mammoth, AZ, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.   […]

    Ray PTO Board Members sought

    February 9th, 2021
    by

      Ray Bearcats Parent Teacher Organization (Ray PTO), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and enhancing the educational experience of […]

  • Additional Stories

    Vonda Joleta ‘Jo’ Sallis

    February 9th, 2021
    by

      On Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, Vonda Joleta Sallis “Jo” fell asleep in death.  She was born in Byers, OK, Oct. 18,1930. In […]

    Preparing for the first day of kindergarten starts now

    February 9th, 2021
    by

      The start of the new year may seem early to start thinking about the first day of school, but […]

    Pinal County conducting online survey; residents asked to participate

    February 9th, 2021
    by

      Pinal County is conducting a survey of residents of Pinal County to better understand their occupational skills and aspirations. […]

    Pinal County conducting online survey; residents asked to participate

    February 9th, 2021
    by

      Pinal County is conducting a survey of residents of Pinal County to better understand their occupational skills and aspirations. […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger