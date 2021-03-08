Shop at Home: G&J’s Restaurant Bar & Grill

G&J’s Restaurant Bar & Grill (LtoR) Nancy Petty waitress, Javier & Gabby Olmedo, owners.

In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

It is hard enough making it as a small business in a small town during normal times. But to balance those difficulties during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

G&J’s Restaurant Bar & Grill have been serving up delicious food for the past two year and three months. They offer a full service bar and serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. They also offer weekly specials.

Owners Javier and Gabby Olmedo are very grateful to the community. “We would like to thank everyone for your support. We really enjoy being a part of this awesome community,” Gabby and Javier said.

The restaurant is located at 22157 N. Hwy. 177 in Kearny. It is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call them at 520-363-9967 to find out what the daily special is.