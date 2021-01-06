Shop at Home: Giorsetti’s Superior Grocery

The sign says it all.

In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

In Winkelman, Giorsetti’s Superior Grocery has been serving customers for more than 100 years. Owned by the third generation of Giorsettis, it is probably the oldest business in the Copper Basin area owned by the same family.

Giorsetti’s is one of the few stores in the area that offers a butcher meat counter. They also have some hard-to-find items like corn brooms. The store offers groceries, fresh meats, produce and general merchandise.

The store is run by Jeff and William Giorsetti and is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is located at 307 Giffin Ave. near the Winkelman Post Office and the phone number is 520-356-7221.

William Giorsetti (l) and Jeff Giorsetti are the third generation who run the Girosetti’s Superior Grocery.

One of the hard to find items are the corn brooms.