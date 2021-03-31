Shop at Home: Eddie Tire & Automotive/NAPA Auto Care Center

In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

It is hard enough making it as a small business in a small town during normal times. But to balance those difficulties during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

As an auto repair center, Eddie Tire & Automotive were deemed an “essential” business by the state’s governor. Owners Warren and Cheryl Chester and manager Eddie Chester worked hard to add COVID-19 protocols so they could remain open safely.

“We have a newly remodeled waiting area with comfortable seating and newly remodeled bathrooms,” Cheryl said.

Eddie Tire has been in business for the past 33 years and they offer a variety of services for your vehicles. They have a 2 year/24,000 mile NAPA Auto Care Warranty on most auto repairs. They provide vehicle services and most automobile repairs including A/C systems, brakes, tune-ups, shocks and struts, diagnostics and many other repairs. They install and calibrate Intoxalock Interlock systems.

“We are a Cooper Tire dealer,” Cheryl said, explaining that most Cooper tires are made in the USA. “We sell, install and repair new and used tires. We sell many other brands also. Most tires not in stock can be ordered and picked up next day.”

Eddie Tire is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed weekends. They are located at 648 W. Highway 177, Hayden. Give them a call at 520-356-6400 the next time you need help with your vehicle.



Eddie Chester and Warren Chester working at the tire changer.

Warren and Cheryl Chester, owners of Eddie Tire, Automotive & NAPA Auto Care Center and son Eddie Chester.