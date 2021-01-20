Shop at Home: CheetoVibez Smoke Shop

  In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

  The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

  Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

  It is hard enough relocating a business during normal times. But to start one during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

  CheetoVibez opened in April 2019. They have been able to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic issues and remained open. They have now moved to their new, bigger location at 1995 W. American Avenue, Suite #2 in Oracle, next to Waldo’s Gym. It is owned and operated by Mark Sanchez and Vanessa Guadiana.

  CheetoVibez is a smoke shop that provides top quality CBD oils, hemp flowers, gummies, tobacco, tobacco pipes and much more. One of their popular new products is Kratom. Kratom is a plant that grows in southeast Asia. It is alleged that the plant can help with sleep, provide energy and relieve pain.

  Mark and Vanessa are looking forward to serving the community better this new year. Vanessa said that New Year’s Day was one of the best business days they ever had. Right before Christmas they were able to donate over $700 to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. For all your smoking needs or CBD products, try CheetoVibez and shop local. Hours of operation are : Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

  To learn more or contact them, visit their website www.cheetovibez.com or call (520) 780-0651.

Mark and Vanessa are ready to serve at CheetoVibez.

