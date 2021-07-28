SHOP AT HOME: Chaparral Market

Helen Hillman is the manager at Chaparral Market in Oracle.

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 87 businesses in the Copper Corridor.

Local restaurants faced some of the toughest challenges when the pandemic hit; they were forced to reduce their services to take out only and limit their capacity when they were finally allowed to re-open.

Chaparral Market is one of Oracle’s staple restaurants, having been there for 36 years. They have been providing the same quality service for years and continue to do so, even in these trying times. The ladies at Chaparral still have the best service around.

Chaparral serves burgers, fries, and ice cream along with Mexican food. They also sell packaged craft beers.

“Now offering dine-in, and we’re still cooking our famous Mel’s burgers and our Chilly-Willies,” said manger Helen Hillman.

Chaparral Market is owned byVal Childers and is managed by her daughter Helen Hillman. Melvin Childers opened the market in 1985. He passed away in 2016, leaving it to his wife.

Chaparral Market is located at 2400 SR 77 in Oracle. You can order at (520) 896-2015. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’d like to thank the Tri-Community for supporting our restaurant in these trying times of the pandemic,” said Hillman.

So if you find yourself craving a burger or a Chilly-Willy, why not stop in at Chaparral and get a bite?