SHOP AT HOME: Buckboard City Restaurant & Saloon

Buckboard City Restaurant and Saloon is owned by John Tameron.

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 87 businesses in the Copper Corridor.

Local restaurants faced some of the toughest challenges when the pandemic hit; they were forced to reduce their services to take out only and limit their capacity when they were finally allowed to re-open.

The old western motif building on Highway 60 is the home to the Buckboard City Restaurant and Saloon, owned by John and Barahthi Tameron. Their family has maintained the quirky roadside attraction of the “World’s Smallest Museum” and their menagerie of recycled objects fountains that were originally constructed by the restaurant’s original owners.

The menu features a variety of American food favorites including hearty breakfasts to start your day, such as plate size pancakes, filling omelets and of course your basic eggs, bacon and toast breakfast. Lunch offers additional variety with some Mexican food choices but they are well known for their homemade Chicken Tortilla Soup, burgers and sandwiches.

Like all businesses, COVID created significant challenges to operations and in some ways, the pandemic created new opportunities. During the pandemic, the Tamerons developed an outdoor patio that would allow them to expand their saloon premises and create more space for outdoor seating. Prior to the pandemic there was limited room inside the Saloon and those wishing to dine outside had limited space on the wooden patio.

The Buckboard City definitely provides satisfying meals for locals and visitors a like. If you have never taken the time to visit the World’s Smallest Museum, it is a must stop visit for everyone.

Buckboard City is located at 1107 W. Hwy. 60. They are open Wednesday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are closed on Monday and Tuesdays. Call ahead to reserve group seating or order take out at 520-689-5800.