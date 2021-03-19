Shop at Home: Arizona Zipline Adventures

In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

It is hard enough making it as a small business in a small town during normal times. But to balance those difficulties during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

Arizona Zipline Adventures recently celebrated its 5th Anniversary in business as southern Arizona’s premiere zipline. They celebrated with special deals on their zipline tours and with a giveaway of two zipline tour passes and an overnight stay at the historic 3C Ranch. Although they had to cut back on some of their services and the menu of their restaurant due to COVID-19, they have managed to stay open and are becoming a popular outdoor adventure destination.

Arizona Zipline Adventures offers light hiking trails, a zipline eco tour, a gift shop and their on-site restaurant, Peppersauce Kitchen. Peppersauce Kitchen currently offers Build Your Own burgers, veggie burger and chicken tenders. They also have a weekly rotating special that could include ribeye steak or chicken tacos or a green chili BLT and more. They offer indoor dining, outdoor dining on their large porch with a magnificent view or take out. The wearing of masks and social distancing are being practiced. The kitchen hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

The owner of Arizona Zipline Adventures is Emily Goff. They are open Thursday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Monday – Wednesday. The zipline is located on the backroad to Mt. Lemmon at 35406 S. Mt. Lemmon Road. You can contact them at (520)308-9350 or info@ziparizona.com. For more information, visit https://www.ziparizona.com or look for them on Facebook.



Emily Goff of Arizona Zipline Adventures.