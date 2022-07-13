Sen. Kelly touts funding for public safety in Pinal County with law enforcement, local officials; Kelly secures $187,000 for Pinal County Operations Center in this year’s federal funding bill

By | Posted July 13th, 2022 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Sen. Mark Kelly shakes hands with Frank Alanis, Vice President of the Pinal County Law Enforcement Association and Chief of the Superior Police Department

 

  Last week, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly visited the Pinal County Emergency Operations Center which will receive $187,000 from this year’s government funding bill. The Kelly-secured funding will support technology upgrades at the Emergency Operations Center, which will enhance operational coordination, communication, and public safety efforts throughout the county.

  During his visit, Kelly toured the facility and met with the county’s emergency management team and local officials to discuss how the funding will support public safety and law enforcement. Kelly was joined by the Chairman of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors Jeffrey McClure, Pinal County Emergency Manager Chuck Kmet, Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer, and Town of Superior Chief of Police Frank Alanis.

  Kelly, a former EMT and the son of two police officers, has continued to work in the Senate to deliver the federal funding and resources first responders and law enforcement need to keep Arizonans safe. Earlier this year, Kelly helped secure over $4.4 million in this year’s government funding bill for police departments and public safety efforts in cities and towns across Arizona.

 

 

 

admin (8000 Posts)


Facebooktwitterby feather
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Rudy G. Lujan running for Copper Corridor Justice of the Peace

    July 13th, 2022
    by

      Rudy Lujan is a native Arizonan, growing up in Tucson, AZ and attending Santa Cruz Catholic Elementary School and […]

    Municipal Elections for 2022 across the Copper Corridor: Pinal County made errors on Superior, Mammoth ballots

    July 13th, 2022
    by

     Arizona voters, televisions, radios, and mailboxes are all starting to be consumed by information from candidates in the upcoming primary […]

    Board of Supervisors Approve Solution to Early Ballot Errors in Seven Municipalities

    July 13th, 2022
    by

    At a Special Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the Board approved a definitive solution to the errors found […]

    Pinal County Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect

    July 7th, 2022
    by

      On July 4, 2022, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding shots fired […]

  • Additional Stories

    Superior Softball All Stars close out season in Casa Grande

    June 30th, 2022
    by

    By Nathaniel A. Lopez   On Friday, June 17, the Superior Softball All Stars team played two games against Casa […]

    Pastor’s Corner: God Works Through You and Me

    June 30th, 2022
    by

    Dennis Van Gorp Reading from Joel 2:28,29 – “And it will be that, afterwards, I will pour out My Spirit […]

    Town of Superior dedicates park expansion

    June 30th, 2022
    by

      The Town of Superior in conjunction with the Superior Chamber of Commerce hosted a celebration to commemorate the expansion […]

    Meet new staff at Superior Town Hall

    June 30th, 2022
    by

      If you haven’t been in to the Superior Town Hall in awhile you may not have met some of […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger