Second Annual Gila River Music Festival returns to Kearny April 22-23

The Gila River Music Festival features a diverse lineup of musical talent, food trucks, vendors and artists. Bring a chair and sit outdoors and enjoy the atmosphere or take a dip in the Gila River. There is something for everyone to enjoy. It is an all age’s event. Stay overnight – camping is available.

Gila River Music Festival and nonprofit, Arizona Rural Arts Foundation, were established to help with the funding for this event and future rural art events.

“We are thankful for our supporters this year, which include Pinal County Tourism, Arizona Commission for the Arts, and Resolution Copper,” said organizer Jamie Ramsey.

There are sponsorship opportunities available for local businesses that wish to be involved. Vendors may apply to participate in the event until April 10. Vendor rates are very reasonable and start at $75/day. You can get a sponsor application or a vendor application at www.gilarivermusicfestival.com.

The event will begin on Friday, April 22, at the Sheriff’s Posse Arena in Kearny, Arizona.

This year organizers have arranged some national touring talent in the show. The festival will open at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, with the following lineup:

Elvis impersonator, Alex Hernandez, opens the festival. Triple threat, Sydney Swanson follows at 12 noon. Blues guitarist, Aaron McCall is up at 1p.m. Mar, Dee and The Buzz will perform at 5 p.m. followed by Tequila Moon. Later that night, Reckless Envy, from Reno, Nevada, will close out the evening.

Saturday, April 23, it will start all over again! At 11 a.m. the festival will open and Eddie Gutierrez will start out the day. Traveler, the world fusion group, featuring the fiddling front man, Scott Jeffers takes the stage at 2 p.m. Latin sensation, Powerdrive, follows at 4 p.m. with Cumbias. Nashville recording artist Matt Farris comes on at 6 p.m. with his high energy country. CMT country sensation Ashley Wineland is on at 8 p.m. Jahlos and the Rebels will close out the festival from 10 p.m. to midnight with one big party.

Food trucks include One Hot Mess; Dayeli’s Mexican Food; El Pastorcito Tacos; Maui Wowi coffee and smoothies to name just a few. The Vendor Market at the festival will have jewelry form CactusDaisy Creations; spinners from American Windspinners, JMKJ’s Cool Stuff; Bela Flore’s Designs; Ranch Girl Gear and much more!

As with most festivals, there is a charge and it is a private event. A ticket must be purchased online in order to attend the event. You can get tickets at www.gilarivermusicfestival.com. Ticket sales are limited to the space available. “Prices will increase as we get closer to the event so you will want to get your tickets early,” Ramsey said.

At this time, two days of great music costs $40 for two days or $25 per single day. Overnight camping is available – trailers are $50 and tent camping is only $20 for the event.

Don’t miss out on being part of history along the Gila in Kearny, Arizona! Come experience the friendly Kearny community.