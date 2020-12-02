Santa’s Mail Box is ready to receive letters from Tri-Community Children

By | Posted December 2nd, 2020 |

  Cataleya Sandoval, who is five years old, is more than ready for Christmas to come.

  Cat says she has been a good girl and would like Santa to bring her some books (Unicorn and Sonic, please), Treasure X Alien, Rainbow Care Bear and a Unicorn Happy Napper.

   Tri-Community children can mail their wishes to Santa in the special mailboxes placed around the area: one will be located at La Casita in Mammoth and La Casita in San Manuel. Letters can also be placed through the slot in the door at the Miner office in San Manuel and dropped off at the Oracle Fire Station.

  This year, Mr. Claus has given us permission to accept letters through our Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/CopperArea). Just send us a message (PM) with your child’s letter to Santa.

  Hurry and get your letters in quickly so they can be forwarded to the North Pole in plenty of time for the big day. The deadline to mail letters in Santa’s special mailbox is Dec. 18. Santa needs time to get all the requests fulfilled.

  Letters will be published on Dec. 23.

