Santa’s Mail Box is ready to receive letters from Superior Children…

Santa called the Superior Sun and asked for two special helpers to usher in the Christmas season in Superior. Madelyn and Maleyah Arriola met with the Superior Sun to share their Christmas wishes and to remind all the other residents of Superior to drop off their letters to Santa at Save Money Market. The letters will be published in the Superior Sun and also forwarded to Santa at the North Pole.

Madelyn is 6 years old and is asking Santa another pit bull puppy so her dog Sire can have a friend. Maleyah is 5 years old and is asking Santa for Barbie Camper. Their favorite things to do during the holidays is spend time with their family. Madelyns favorite Christmas song is Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer and Maleyah’s favorite song is Feliz Navidad.

They also left the wish lists for the brothers Alex who is 12 is asking for cash money they said and for their baby brothers Andy (2) dinosaurs and horses and their two month old brother Michael wants new outfits, they said.

Madelyn and Maleyah are the daughters of Andy and Victoria Arriola.

Superior children can mail their wishes to Santa in the special mailbox that can be found at Save Money Market.

This year, Mr. Claus has given us permission to accept letters through our Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/CopperArea). Just send us a message (PM) with your child’s letter to Santa.

Hurry and get your letters in quickly so they can be forwarded to the North Pole in plenty of time for the big day. The deadline to mail letters in Santa’s special mailbox is Dec. 18. Santa needs time to get all the requests fulfilled.

Letters will be published on Dec. 23.