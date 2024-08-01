San Manuel Revitalization Coalition shares upcoming community events

Posted 17 hours ago

By Nathaniel A. Lopez

  On Saturday, July 27, the San Manuel Revitalization Coalition met for their end of the month meeting. The meeting was held at the San Manuel Senior Center due to the Community Center’s roof still being damaged. During the meeting the board shared the news that the Community Center’s roof should be being worked on fairly soon.

  The board also shared that the polling station will be at the Sheriff’s Station this year.

  The San Manuel Street Market will resume on Saturday, Aug. 3, with its new location at the Community Presbyterian Church.

  This year’s National Night Out will be on Friday, Aug. 16, from 4-8 p.m. at the San Manuel First Baptist Church, with Impact Arizona donating the hotdogs for the event.

  An update that the San Manuel Museum is doing well and has two new items to view was shared. It was also shared that the Elks Lodge is in the process of trying to get a grant that will allow them to help out the youth and veterans. There was also talk about the idea of forming a Citizens Emergency Response Team.

  The San Manuel Revitalization Coalition has a lot of upcoming events for the community. Make sure you come out and get involved in your town!

