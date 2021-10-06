San Manuel High School crowns Homecoming Royalty

In a tradition that is as timeless as fall itself, San Manuel High School celebrated Homecoming 2021 with a parade, bonfire and, of course, the crowning of the royalty.
This year’s Royalty are:
Class of 2025
Dominic Rodriguez and Andrea Nabor
Class of 2024
Aiden Lozoya and Jazlynn Clark
Class of 2023
Ralphie Valencia and Denessa Apodaca
Class of 2022
Fabian Alvares and Haylei Lozoya
This year’s Homecoming King and Queen are Justin Tafoya and Marialena Molina.
Congratulations to all these wonderful young people.