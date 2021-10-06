San Manuel High School crowns Homecoming Royalty

By | Posted October 6th, 2021 |

  In a tradition that is as timeless as fall itself, San Manuel High School celebrated Homecoming 2021 with a parade, bonfire and, of course, the crowning of the royalty.

  This year’s Royalty are:

Class of 2025

Dominic Rodriguez and Andrea Nabor

Class of 2024

Aiden Lozoya and Jazlynn Clark

Class of 2023

Ralphie Valencia and Denessa Apodaca

Class of 2022

Fabian Alvares and Haylei Lozoya

 This year’s Homecoming King and Queen are Justin Tafoya and Marialena Molina.

  Congratulations to all these wonderful young people.

Photo by Jonah Altamirano
