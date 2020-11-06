San Manuel defeated for the first time

The ninth-ranked San Manuel football team suffered its first loss of the season last Friday, on Homecoming, losing to still unbeaten St. David, 58 – 0.

The battle of unbeaten of teams entering Friday’s game wasn’t the close game that many expected as the third-ranked Tigers dominated early, outscoring the Miners 32 – 0 in the first quarter.

“We didn’t play (well),” San Manuel head coach Ernie Ivy told the San Manuel Miner. “It was like the kids’ heads weren’t in the game from the start.”

The Tigers’ defense limited the Miners’ normally potent rushing attack to only 14 yards. Three San Manuel players finished the game with negative yards. Freshman quarterback Nicolas Velasquez threw for 142 yards, completing 9-of-16 passes. Sophomores Mathias Medina and Tony Guisa combined for 134 receiving yards on seven receptions.

On offense, the Tigers totaled over 500 yards – 309 rushing and 248 passing. The Miners’ defense entered the game having allowed only 32 points in three games. St. David scored nearly double that.

“They knew what they were doing, but our game plan was there, we just didn’t execute it,” Ivy answered when asked if the final score was more indicative of what St. David did or what his team didn’t do. “We were not blocking or picking up blitzes.”

The Miners defense was led by Medina with eight tackles and Guisa, who recovered a fumble.

The top eight teams will make the 1A playoffs. Currently ranked No. 9, San Manuel likely needs to beat undefeated and second-ranked Superior this Friday to qualify.

“Superior has speed. We just need to stop the big plays and it should be a good game,” Ivy said.

Up next: Friday, Nov. 6 at Superior. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Author is Andy Luberda

The 2020 San Manuel Homecoming Royalty are, from left, Larissa Corona and Jacob Tafoya, Freshmen; Natalye Pinedo Tellez and Isaiah Lopez (Juniors); Queen Myleaha Gallego and King Adrian Romero; Genesis Dietz and Jacob Garcia, Seniors; and Jaidyn Echave and David Gonzales, Sophomores. Photo by M. Schofield

Miners line up on offense. Photo by Jonah Altamirano