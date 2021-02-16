San Carlos Apache Tribe and Gaming Enterprise provides relief to the Town of Kearny through the annual 12D Funding

Pictured are LeAnthony Pecore, Director of Marketing, Lee Randal, Apache Sky Casino General Manager, Matt Olin, SCATGE CEO, Vice Mayor Dan Radcliffe, Mayor Jamie Ramsey, EMT Megan Sewell, Ambulance Supervisor Lora Snow, EMT David Clinkenbeard, Interim Town Manager Martina Burnam, Jolene Noline, TGO Executive Director, Crystal Reede Compliance Investigator and Leah Weiberg Gaming Inspector. Photo courtesy Apache Sky Casino

Each year the San Carlos Apache Tribe and San Carlos Apache Gaming Enterprise (SCAGE) sets aside funding; which is commonly known as 12D Funding. This funding is distributed to surrounding cities, towns, and/or county non-profit organizations on an annual basis through a stringent selection process.

In years past, applications would be submitted and they would select three recipients, but this year, like so many other local businesses and non-profit organizations, the San Carlos Apache Gaming Enterprise had unique challenges in 2020. However, they stayed committed and awarded a well-deserved non-profit organization named the Town of Kearny in the amount $17,499.50.

The partnership with the Town of Kearny dates back many years. So it only seemed fitting to reach out with some financial assistance through the town’s ambulance services, especially with our current health crisis The Town of Kearny ambulance service area encompasses 600 square miles, which includes the Apache Sky Casino and surrounding communities of Dudleyville, Winkelman and Hayden.

Mayor Jamie Ramsey, Town of Kearny stated, “Thank you so much to our friends at San Carlos Apache Tribe, Apache Gold and Sky Casinos for their generous donation to the Town of Kearny’s Ambulance Service. It is a blessing during this very difficult time. My heart is filled with gratitude.”

Martina Burnam, Manager, Town of Kearny, added, “The former Mayor Debra Sommers and Town Manager Anna Flores have been strong advocates for the Ambulance Service and have truly appreciated the continued support and relationship we have with San Carlos Apache Tribe and Apache Gold and Sky Casinos.”

Matt Olin, Chief Executive Officer, SCAGE, said, “The local ambulance service in this area is vital to the health and safety of all community members and visitors. We are strong supporters of the Kearny Ambulance service and the outstanding work they do. They also provide much appreciated rapid service to Apache Sky when needed. We remain committed to supporting this service every year.”

About Apache Gold Casino & Resort

Apache Gold Casino Resort is owned by the San Carlos Apache Tribe. This tribal land covers over 1.8 million acres in eastern Arizona, from the Sonoran Desert, to Ponderosa Pine Forests. The Tribe’s ancestral lands once stretched across Arizona into New Mexico. Historically, the San Carlos Apache were hunters, and they have deep cultural and spiritual ties to the land. The tribe has made the decision to keep most of its land in a natural state, which protects the habitat for big and small game, and allows the Apache to preserve their special and personal relationship with the natural world.