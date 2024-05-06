Reminder: Intermittent daytime lane restrictions on US 60 east of Superior begin May 6 Upcoming full closure of US 60 begin May 15; drivers can expect long detour

Posted May 6th, 2024

Reminder: Intermittent daytime lane restrictions on US 60 east of Superior begin May 6

Upcoming full closure of US 60 begin May 15; drivers can expect long detour

  The Arizona Department of Transportation reminds drivers to plan for frequent intermittent daytime lane restrictions lasting approximately 15 minutes on US 60 east of Superior, between milepost 227-231, for construction activities as the US 60, Queen Creek and Waterfall Canyon Bridges Replacement Project begins.

  Drivers should prepared for:

  • Onsite flaggers and a pilot car to direct drivers through the work zone.
  • A 14-foot vehicle width restriction to be in place. Oversize loads may be accommodated with advance notice.
  • The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.

  Starting May 15, full closures of US 60 will begin between Superior and Miami on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for rock blasting. During the full closures of US 60, traffic will be detoured on state routes 77 and 177. Due to the roughly 75-mile length of this detour, drivers may want to consider planning travel before 9 a.m. and after 2 p.m.

  For more information about this project and to sign up for notifications about this project, please visit azdot.gov/US60QueenCreekBridgeProject.

  Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down, use caution and merge safely when approaching and traveling through highway work zones.

