Ray suffers Homecoming loss

By Nathaniel A. Lopez

Last Friday, the Ray Bearcats hosted Tempe Prep’s Knights for the 2021 Homecoming.

The Bearcats were unable to start a winning streak after their victory over Cicero Prep. The final score of the game against Tempe Prep was, Bearcats 14 and Knights 40.

Ray’s football team will get a chance to find another victory on Friday, Sept. 24, against the Superior Panthers in Superior’s Homecoming and the annual Copper Helmet game. The game has a kick-off time of 7 p.m. at the Superior High School football field.

Ray Homecoming Royalty are King Johnavan Pace and Queen Mia Barragan, William Witt and McKinzee James, Junior Class Attendants, Carpenter Bryce and Elaina Figueroa, Sophomore Class Attendants and Christian Curiel and Analysia Nunez, Freshman Class Attendants.

Ray 2021 Homecoming King and Queen are Queen Mia Barragan and King Johnavan Pace.

Bearcat PTO float in the Homecoming parade.

Freshman float.

Sophomore float placed third.

Junior Class float placed first.

Senior Class float came in second.

Ray Marching Band performed at homecoming under the direction of new band director Roxanna Fuerstenberg

Ray’s Tracon Naranjo (8) picks up good yardage on this carry for the Bearcats.

Joseph Morales (83) holds on to the ball for extra yardage against a Tempe Prep defender.

Ray’s Alex Lechuga (21) avoids a Tempe Prep defender for a first down.

Alex Lechuga (21) crosses the gold line for a Ray touchdown and the final score of the the game.