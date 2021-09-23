Ray suffers Homecoming loss

By Nathaniel A. Lopez
Last Friday, the Ray Bearcats hosted Tempe Prep’s Knights for the 2021 Homecoming.
The Bearcats were unable to start a winning streak after their victory over Cicero Prep. The final score of the game against Tempe Prep was, Bearcats 14 and Knights 40.
Ray’s football team will get a chance to find another victory on Friday, Sept. 24, against the Superior Panthers in Superior’s Homecoming and the annual Copper Helmet game. The game has a kick-off time of 7 p.m. at the Superior High School football field.
Ray Homecoming Royalty are King Johnavan Pace and Queen Mia Barragan, William Witt and McKinzee James, Junior Class Attendants, Carpenter Bryce and Elaina Figueroa, Sophomore Class Attendants and Christian Curiel and Analysia Nunez, Freshman Class Attendants.