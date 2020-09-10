Pinal Rural Fire Districts receives grant for COVID-19 emergency response assistance

On Sept. 4, 2020, Pinal Rural Fire District received a grant of almost $1,800 from the Arizona Emergency Medical Association to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed COVID-19 supplies.

“We are a small, volunteer fire district. This grant will help greatly as we work to keep our firefighters safe while we provide emergency medical services to the residents and guests,” said Bobby Apodaca, Fire Chief.

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (within 6 feet). This occurs through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

There are effective ways to practice physical distancing and reduce the risk to yourself and the people you care about.

For more information contact the Pinal Rural Fire District at 520-465-5300 or the Arizona Department of Health Services at https://azdhs.gov/index.php

Pinal Rural Firefighter Carlos Martinez and Firefighter EMT Jennifer Motzkin with the letter and check