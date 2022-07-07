Pinal County Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect

On July 4, 2022, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding shots fired at a home in the 3000 block of Aravaipa Drive in the Winkelman area.
On July 4, 2022, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding shots fired at a home in the 3000 block of Aravaipa Drive in the Winkelman area.
San Manuel Miner – March 1977 Wolfman play planned Friday, Saturday in SM “Thursday Meets the Wolfman”, a production […]
By John Hernandez Earl Gardner was an Apache Indian raised on the San Carlos Apache Reservation. On Dec. 6, […]
By John Hernandez Captain Edward M. Joyce served with distinction in France during World War I. Joyce was one […]
Are you concerned with our local schools having effective leadership and quality educational programs? If so, it is a great […]
On Friday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled that Resolution Copper Southeast Arizona Land […]
Ellie Brown is announcing that she will be on the Aug. 2, 2022, Primary Ballot as a candidate for […]
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. – Central Arizona College’s Registration Roadshow kicks off on Thurs., June 23. Students are invited to attend […]
Floyd Don Taylor of San Manuel passed away April 17, 2022. Floyd was born to Paul and Delma […]
|
Help
|
Circulation
|
Archives
|
Notices