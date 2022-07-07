Pinal County Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect

Posted 7 hours ago

Pinal County Sheriff's Office logo

On July 4, 2022, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding shots fired at a home in the 3000 block of Aravaipa Drive in the Winkelman area.

 
Deputies located two victims: a 39-year-old male victim was deceased from a gunshot wound and a 38-year-old female victim sustained a superficial gunshot wound.
 
Witnesses to the shooting identified the suspect as 40-year-old Oscar Valencia of Tucson. The suspect was known to the female victim.
 
The suspect fled the scene southbound on SR77 in a silver 2014 Jeep Patriot, AZ license plate DDA1AXA. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and a black hat. He is considered armed and dangerous.
 
The investigation is ongoing. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public to locate Oscar Valencia and/or the Jeep Patriot. Please call 911 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) if you see him or the vehicle.
