Pinal County Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect

On July 4, 2022, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding shots fired at a home in the 3000 block of Aravaipa Drive in the Winkelman area.

Deputies located two victims: a 39-year-old male victim was deceased from a gunshot wound and a 38-year-old female victim sustained a superficial gunshot wound.

Witnesses to the shooting identified the suspect as 40-year-old Oscar Valencia of Tucson. The suspect was known to the female victim.

The suspect fled the scene southbound on SR77 in a silver 2014 Jeep Patriot, AZ license plate DDA1AXA. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and a black hat. He is considered armed and dangerous.