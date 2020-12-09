Pinal County Schools to fill vacancy on Ray School Board

By | Posted December 9th, 2020 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  The Ray Unified School District Governing Board has a vacancy which will be filled by Pinal County Superintendent of Schools Jill Broussard. 

  The successful candidate will be seated until Dec. 31, 2022. 

  Any eligible resident within the Ray Unified School District who is interested in being appointed can apply online at https://bit.ly/PinalSchoolsVacancy (shortened URL). 

  The application can be completed online, but it must be printed out, signed, notarized and the original must be mailed or hand delivered before the deadline. The deadline for applying is no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. You can also call Mark Krumrey to mail you an application form. His contact information is listed below. 

  Please mail or deliver the completed application to: Mark Krumrey, Sr. Administrative Asst., Pinal County School Office, 75 N. Bailey St., P.O. Box 769 Florence, AZ 85132. 

  If you have additional questions, please contact Mark Krumrey at mkrumrey@pinalcso.org or 520-866-6565. 

Staff (5647 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Honoring our local miners

    December 9th, 2020
    by

    Dec. 6 is celebrated as National Miners Day. National Miners Day was established to remember those miners who died while […]

    Against Abuse Safe House to open in San Manuel

    December 9th, 2020
    by

      The San Manuel Revitalization Coalition did a nomination post for a gift basket. The winner was Shawna Sanchez. The […]

    Delays continue on State Route 77 in Winkelman

    December 9th, 2020
    by

      Motorists who use the Gila River Bridge on State Route 77 in Winkelman will continue to experience intermittent delays, […]

    Jose Asuncion Morales

    December 9th, 2020
    by

      Jose Asuncion Morales, 82 of Dudleyville, AZ, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020,  at Oro Valley Emergency Center. Joe […]

  • Additional Stories

    Local tossers host benefit horseshoe tourney for Willis family

    December 2nd, 2020
    by

    Local tossers host benefit horseshoe tourney for Willis family   Last Saturday, friends and family of Willy Willis hosted a […]

    Community Working Group to review mitigation on Dec. 9

    December 2nd, 2020
    by

      The Community Working Group for the Resolution Copper Project will be meeting ‘virtually’ online until it is safe to […]

    Delays on State Route 77 in Winkelman to begin Dec. 1

    December 2nd, 2020
    by

      Motorists who use the Gila River Bridge on State Route 77 in Winkelman should expect intermittent delays starting Tuesday, […]

    Good Tidings of Great Joy!

    December 2nd, 2020
    by

    And the angel said unto them, “Fear not; for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger