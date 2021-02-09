Pinal County conducting online survey; residents asked to participate

Pinal County is conducting a survey of residents of Pinal County to better understand their occupational skills and aspirations. This information will help county and city leaders attract more employers to locate to the county. This information will also be used by school district and community college leaders to help understand areas that they should prioritize in the future.

Your answers will be completely confidential. Moreover, the results of the survey will be reported in a summary format, so again no one will link you to your responses. A summary of the results will be widely available throughout the county.

Your participation is very important to the future direction of the county. The survey takes approximately 8-12 minutes to complete. The county asks that one survey per household be completed.

The survey is available in English and Spanish and is at this link: http://bit.ly/PinalCountySurvey.