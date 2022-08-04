Pinal County announces changes in Elections Department leadership; Recorder Virginia Ross resigns her elected role to become Elections Director

By | Posted 7 hours ago |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  In light of recent issues with Pinal County’s Primary Elections, the County has announced changes in the leadership of the Elections Department.

  David Frisk is no longer in the position of Elections Director and is no longer employed by Pinal County.

Virginia Ross, Pinal County Recorder

  As a result of discussions with the Board of Supervisors and County Leadership, and in order to restore confidence for voters in the November Election, Recorder Virginia Ross has resigned from her elected office and has been appointed Elections Director effective immediately. Ross is an experienced and highly-respected professional, who, prior to being elected as the Recorder in 2012, enjoyed a progressive career in the private sector for Fortune 100 and 500 corporations Ryder System, Inc. and IBM as a certified Project Manager, Telecommunications Manager, and Senior Contract Negotiator.

  Despite rumors to the contrary, Ross did not oversee the Elections Department for this primary election in her role as the County Recorder. Ross was in charge of Pinal County Elections in her first term in 2014 and 2016, but with the growth of Pinal County, and as a result, an increase in Recorder responsibilities, an Elections Director was brought in to oversee the Elections Department from 2017. Since that time, the Elections Department has reported to County Management, which is overseen by the Board of Supervisors.

  The Board of Supervisors will hold a Special Session Meeting in Florence on Friday at 11.15 am to appoint a Recorder to see out the remainder of Ms. Ross’s term, which runs through December 31, 2024.

  “As a Board, we are deeply embarrassed and frustrated by the mistakes that have been made in this primary election, and as such, we are taking immediate steps to ensure the November election runs smoothly, as elections in Pinal County have historically done prior to this primary,” said Jeffrey McClure, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

  McClure continued, “It is vital that we restore trust with Pinal County voters, and I can assure the community that there is no better leader to take control of our Elections Department than Virginia Ross. As a fellow elected official, I am grateful to Virginia for sacrificing her elected role to answer the needs of Pinal County.”

  Virginia Ross commented, “Having been the Recorder for Pinal County since 2013, this primary election has been a stinging experience for us all. I look forward to involving all stakeholders in Pinal County as we work together to finish this primary election, before immediately turning our attention to the November election.”

   Ross continued, “I also want to take this opportunity to publicly thank my staff in the Recorder’s Office, who have provided me such stellar support since I took office in 2013.”

Staff (5786 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterby feather
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Sen. Kelly touts funding for public safety in Pinal County with law enforcement, local officials; Kelly secures $187,000 for Pinal County Operations Center in this year’s federal funding bill

    July 13th, 2022
    by

        Last week, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly visited the Pinal County Emergency Operations Center which will receive $187,000 from […]

    Municipal Elections for 2022 across the Copper Corridor: Pinal County made errors on Superior, Mammoth ballots

    July 13th, 2022
    by

     Arizona voters, televisions, radios, and mailboxes are all starting to be consumed by information from candidates in the upcoming primary […]

    Board of Supervisors Approve Solution to Early Ballot Errors in Seven Municipalities

    July 13th, 2022
    by

    At a Special Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the Board approved a definitive solution to the errors found […]

    Pinal County Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect

    July 7th, 2022
    by

      On July 4, 2022, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding shots fired […]

  • Additional Stories

    Ellie Brown announces bid for Copper Corridor Justice of the Peace

    June 30th, 2022
    by

       Ellie Brown is announcing that she will be on the Aug. 2, 2022, Primary Ballot as a candidate for […]

    Central Arizona College hosting a registration roadshow at campuses during June and July

    June 30th, 2022
    by

    PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. – Central Arizona College’s Registration Roadshow kicks off on Thurs., June 23. Students are invited to attend […]

    Mammoth home lost in fire; firefighters battle blaze in record heat

    June 15th, 2022
    by

        A late afternoon fire has left one Mammoth couple homeless.   On June 8, 2022, at approximately 4:45 […]

    The Garden is planted!

    June 15th, 2022
    by

      The Kearny Public Garden personal and public area is planted!   Produce will be shared, given away or sold throughout […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger