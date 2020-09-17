Oracle Firewise recognized for 15 years of service

By | Posted September 16th, 2020 |

By John Hernandez

San Manuel Miner

 On Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, Aaron Casem, State Prevention Officer for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention, presented Oracle Firewise with two signs recognizing 15 years of service to the Oracle community. The presentation was attended by Firewise members, Oracle Fire District personnel and staff from Pinal County Public Works and Pinal County Communications and Marketing. 

  The Oracle Firewise Board is dedicated to educating the community on how to protect property and people from the risks of wildfires. Some of the projects and programs they have been involved in include the Oracle Brush Disposal site (one of only two in southern Arizona), purchase of AED defibrillators for schools and public buildings, Property Evaluation Maps and Awards, and Red Flag Warning Day flag. Thanks to the Firewise Board, Oracle is a nationally recognized Firewise community.

  Along with the Oracle Fire District, the Oracle Firewise Board works to make Oracle a safer Firewise community. Congratulations Oracle Firewise and thank you for all you do for the community. 

Aaron Casem, State Prevention officer,
John Hernandez (765 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


