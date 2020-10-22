Oracle Firewise presents annual awards

Posted 20 hours ago

By John Hernandez

  On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, the Oracle Firewise Board presented its Annual FIREWISE Property of the Year awards for 2020.

  Each year, the Firewise Board presents a framed certificate of recognition to the winners and a Firewise Property Award of the Year sign to be placed at each location. An award is given to the best personal property and to the best business/public property. The award is for making your property Firewise by reducing vegetation and trimming, weed eating and reducing ladder fuel, creating a defensible space against potential fires around their personal or business/public property. Oracle Firewise has been presenting these awards annually since 2008.

  This year’s personal property award winner is Bonnielee Walsh on Calle Futura. The business/non-profit property is the Oracle Union Church on American Avenue. Pastor Ed Nelson accepted the award for the church.

  At the awards ceremony, it was also announced that Oracle Firewise completed the Firewise USA program’s annual requirements for 2020 and are in good standing throughout the 2021 calendar year. They are now certified as a Firewise Community for the year.  

The Oracle Firewise Board presents the Oracle Union Church and Pastor Ed Nelson with the Business Property of the Year award.
The Oracle Firewise Board presents Bonnielee Walsh with the Personal Property of the Year award.

John Hernandez (778 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


